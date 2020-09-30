WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020

WAZ031-302300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ034-302300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

WAZ035-302300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ037-302300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ038-302300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ041-044-302300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ042-302300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ043-302300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

