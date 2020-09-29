WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 28, 2020

537 FPUS56 KOTX 290602

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1101 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

WAZ031-291100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1101 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ034-291100-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

1101 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ035-291100-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

1101 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ037-291100-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

1101 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ038-291100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1101 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ041-044-291100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1101 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ042-291100-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1101 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ043-291100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1101 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

