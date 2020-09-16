WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

WAZ031-162300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Smoke. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ034-162300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Light wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

WAZ035-162300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ037-162300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ038-162300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

WAZ041-044-162300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ042-162300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

WAZ043-162300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Smoke.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

