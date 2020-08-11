WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020

092 FPUS56 KOTX 110931

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

231 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

WAZ031-112300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

231 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ034-112300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

231 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 100. Lows in

the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ035-112300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

231 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

WAZ037-112300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

231 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ038-112300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

231 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the 90s.

$$

WAZ041-044-112300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

231 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in

the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ042-112300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

231 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper

80s to upper 90s.

$$

WAZ043-112300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

231 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows in

the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

