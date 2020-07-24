WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
211 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
211 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid
80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
211 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy.
West wind 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph
overnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Highs 93 to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs 95 to 103.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
211 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s. Highs 91 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s. Highs 93 to 102.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
211 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
211 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind
5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
211 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. Northwest
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs in the
upper 80s to upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
60s. Highs 93 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s
to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
211 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 80s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
211 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in
the morning, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
