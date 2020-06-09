WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 8, 2020

_____

961 FPUS56 KOTX 090921

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

WAZ031-092300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

WAZ034-092300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 80s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in

the 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ035-092300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ038-092300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-092300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ042-092300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

5500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper

50s to upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ043-092300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

