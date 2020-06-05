WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

201 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

201 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

201 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

201 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around

50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

201 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in

the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

201 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the morning, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

201 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and high

mountain snow likely overnight. Little or no high mountain snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to

20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

201 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

