WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

_____

520 FPUS56 KOTX 140912

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

211 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

WAZ031-142300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

211 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-142300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

211 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ038-142300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

211 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ041-044-142300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

211 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ042-142300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

211 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers, mountain snow showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or no mountain

snow accumulation. Snow level 5500 feet, rising to 6500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, high mountain snow

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of rain and high mountain snow showers overnight. Little

or no high mountain snow accumulation. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet, rising to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the 60s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers, high mountain snow showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Light high mountain snow accumulations.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers, thunderstorms and high mountain snow showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ043-142300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

211 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather