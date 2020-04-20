WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2020

688 FPUS56 KOTX 200911

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

211 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

WAZ031-202300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

211 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to

20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-202300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

211 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ038-202300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

211 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-202300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

211 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ042-202300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

211 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to upper 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ043-202300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

211 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

$$

