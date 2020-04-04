WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 3, 2020
709 FPUS56 KOTX 040608
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
1108 PM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020
WAZ031-041115-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
1108 PM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow
showers in the evening, then rain and mountain snow showers
likely overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow
level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow
showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance
of. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ034-041115-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
1108 PM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ035-041115-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
1108 PM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ038-041115-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
1108 PM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ041-044-041115-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
1108 PM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ042-041115-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
1108 PM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain
snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain
snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow
showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ043-041115-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
1108 PM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to
upper 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
$$
