Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

246 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

WAZ031-312300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

246 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Numerous rain or snow showers. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then isolated snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

WAZ033-312300-

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

246 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then isolated snow showers overnight. Snow level

2500 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

WAZ034-035-312300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

246 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning, then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ036-312300-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

246 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then

numerous rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then isolated snow showers overnight. Snow level

2500 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

WAZ037-312300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

246 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then numerous rain showers, snow showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain or snow showers in the

evening, then isolated snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

WAZ038-312300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

246 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning, then

isolated rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain or snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

WAZ041-044-312300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

246 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ042-312300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

246 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

FOR THE CASCADE CREST INCLUDING HIGHWAY 2 BETWEEN COLES CORNER

AND STEVENS PASS...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then scattered rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ043-312300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

246 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. North

wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

