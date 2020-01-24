WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

248 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

248 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except

southwest 20 to 30 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light. In the mountains, southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. South wind 15 to 25 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind

15 to 25 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in

the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph,

except south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

248 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

248 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in

the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

248 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and mountain snow in the morning. Little or

no mountain snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. In the

mountains, gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow

in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch in the mountains. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Patchy

fog. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower

40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

248 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain or snow

likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

248 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain and mountain snow in the

morning, then rain and mountain snow showers in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to

25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. In the mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level rising to 3500 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5

to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Light to moderate snow accumulations.

Snow level rising to 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

248 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

