WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019

107 FPUS56 KOTX 171058

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

258 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

WAZ031-180015-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

258 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning, becoming light. In the mountains,

southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South wind 5 to

15 mph, except southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph, except south 20 to 30 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except south 20 to

30 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Patchy

blowing mountain snow. Light mountain snow accumulations. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

WAZ034-035-180015-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

258 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light

wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Light

snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Not as cool. Rain likely. Highs in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

WAZ038-180015-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

258 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain.

Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ041-044-180015-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

258 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ042-180015-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

258 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog

overnight. Lows 19 to 25. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A chance

of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows 18 to 26.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow may be

heavy at times. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ043-180015-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

258 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 30.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

