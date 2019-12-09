WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

236 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

236 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

236 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

freezing fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

236 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

freezing fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 25. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

236 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. A 20 percent chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Areas

of freezing fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Areas of freezing fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

236 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

236 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Areas

of freezing fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

