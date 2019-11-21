WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2019

_____

095 FPUS56 KOTX 211122

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

322 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

WAZ031-220200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

322 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the

20s.

$$

WAZ034-035-220200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

322 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

freezing fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ038-220200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

322 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ041-220200-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

322 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

$$

WAZ042-220200-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

322 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

$$

WAZ043-220200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

322 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

$$

WAZ044-220200-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

322 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather