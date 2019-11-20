WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
254 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
254 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain or snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
30s.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
254 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. North wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.
Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
254 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 5 to
15 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
Wenatchee Area-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere
254 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 5 to
15 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the 30s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
254 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s
to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the 30s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
254 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Breezy. North wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield
254 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Windy. North wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to
15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the mid 30s.
