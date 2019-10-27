WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2019
864 FPUS56 KOTX 270925
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
225 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019
WAZ031-272315-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
225 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west wind
5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows 14 to 18. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 14 to 16. Highs in the
upper 20s to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
$$
WAZ034-035-272315-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
225 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light
wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 22. Windy. Northeast
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 13 to 17. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 25.
Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ037-038-272315-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
225 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 14 to
17. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to
20. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Lows 14 to 22.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Highs
in the 40s.
$$
WAZ041-044-272315-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
225 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 21. Northeast wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 14 to 18. Highs in the
lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s. Lows
in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
$$
WAZ042-272315-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
225 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Breezy. North wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 19. Highs
in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ043-272315-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
225 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21. Windy. North wind
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to as high as 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to
24. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s. Lows
in the 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
