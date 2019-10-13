WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019
_____
178 FPUS56 KOTX 131003
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
303 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019
WAZ031-140015-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
303 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Highs in the
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
WAZ034-035-140015-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
303 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ037-038-140015-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
303 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ041-140015-
Wenatchee Area-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere
303 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ042-140015-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
303 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the 50s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers in the evening. Snow level 5500 feet in the
evening. Lows in the 30s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high
mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high
mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain
snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ043-140015-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
303 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers mainly in the morning.
Highs in the 50s.Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ044-140015-
Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield
303 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather