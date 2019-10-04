WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019
_____
298 FPUS56 KOTX 040959
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
259 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
WAZ031-042330-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
259 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the
mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains, southwest wind
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.
$$
WAZ034-042330-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
259 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.
$$
WAZ035-042330-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
259 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ038-042330-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
259 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
$$
WAZ041-044-042330-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
259 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.
$$
WAZ042-042330-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
259 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and mountain snow
showers. Snow level 4500 feet, rising to 5500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow
showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and mountain snow
showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.
$$
WAZ043-042330-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
259 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather