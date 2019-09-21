WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2019

_____

627 FPUS56 KOTX 210900

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

200 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

WAZ031-212345-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

200 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-212345-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

200 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

$$

WAZ037-038-212345-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

200 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-212345-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

200 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ042-212345-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

200 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and high mountain snow showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ043-212345-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

200 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather