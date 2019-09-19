WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

228 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

228 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

228 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

228 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

228 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

228 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

228 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

