WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Warmer. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

312 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

