WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 7, 2019

_____

948 FPUS56 KOTX 080911

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

...Flood Watches and/or Warnings have been issued for portions of

the zone forecast area. Please refer to the latest flood bulletin

for details...

WAZ031-082345-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph overnight. In the mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-082345-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ038-082345-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ041-082345-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15

mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the

50s.

$$

WAZ044-082345-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

WAZ042-082345-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up

to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ043-082345-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

211 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

_____

