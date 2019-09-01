WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 31, 2019
960 FPUS56 KOTX 011057
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
357 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019
WAZ031-020045-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
357 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts
up to 25 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ034-035-020045-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
357 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ038-020045-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
357 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to
30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ041-044-020045-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
357 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ042-020045-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
357 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph
in the evening, becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ043-020045-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
357 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to
25 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
