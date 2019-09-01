WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 31, 2019

960 FPUS56 KOTX 011057

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

357 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

WAZ031-020045-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

357 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ034-035-020045-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

357 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ038-020045-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

357 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-020045-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

357 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ042-020045-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

357 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ043-020045-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

357 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

