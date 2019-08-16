WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

302 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

302 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

302 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

302 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of sprinkles overnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

302 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

302 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

302 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

