WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023 _____ 425 FPUS56 KSEW 230956 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for .SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY..., Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday. WAZ558-231200- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 35 45 37 47 \/ 40 20 10 10 $$ WAZ559-231200- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 33 43 36 45 \/ 30 20 10 $$ WAZ507-231200- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 36 44 38 45 \/ 80 20 10 20 Everett 34 42 37 43 \/ 70 20 10 20 $$ WAZ509-231200- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 30. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 33 47 36 48 \/ 40 20 10 Tacoma 33 45 36 47 \/ 40 20 $$ WAZ556-231200- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 40. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 35 45 38 47 \/ 40 20 10 20 $$ WAZ555-231200- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows near 30. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 34 44 37 45 \/ 70 20 20 40 Enumclaw 32 44 34 45 \/ 70 20 10 10 North Bend 32 44 35 45 \/ 70 20 10 20 $$ WAZ503-231200- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 35 43 38 45 \/ 40 40 20 30 Sumas 34 41 37 44 \/ 40 40 40 40 $$ WAZ506-231200- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 36 43 39 45 \/ 30 40 20 30 Mount Vernon 33 44 38 45 \/ 30 30 20 30 $$ WAZ001-231200- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 35 44 40 47 \/ 30 40 10 20 Eastsound 36 43 39 45 \/ 30 50 20 20 $$ WAZ510-231200- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 35 44 39 46 \/ 30 30 20 20 Port Townsend 35 44 36 46 \/ 20 30 10 20 $$ WAZ511-231200- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 32 45 35 47 \/ 10 20 10 $$ WAZ504-231200- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 34 46 38 48 \/ 20 10 Olympia 31 45 36 48 \/ 20 20 $$ WAZ512-231200- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ WAZ514-231200- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 36 47 37 49 \/ 30 40 10 10 Sequim 33 47 35 48 \/ 20 40 10 10 $$ WAZ515-231200- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 37 46 41 47 \/ 70 50 20 20 $$ WAZ517-231200- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 40 48 42 48 \/ 20 30 10 $$ WAZ516-231200- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 37 47 40 48 \/ 70 50 20 20 $$ WAZ513-231200- Olympics- 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 21 32 26 34 \/ 30 40 10 20 $$ WAZ567-231200- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow until early morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 23 30 27 33 \/ 30 50 50 60 $$ WAZ568-231200- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. No new snow accumulation. Light wind in the passes. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 22 32 27 33 \/ 80 10 10 20 Stevens Pass 19 29 25 30 \/ 70 20 10 30 $$ WAZ569-231200- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 155 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. Snow level near 2000 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Freezing level near 4000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. $$