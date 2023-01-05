WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 4, 2023 _____ 053 FPUS56 KSEW 051216 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. WAZ558-060000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 52 42 50 \/ 60 80 70 $$ WAZ559-060000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely in the late evening and early morning. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 48 42 46 \/ 70 90 80 $$ WAZ507-060000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 51 43 50 \/ 60 80 70 Everett 50 42 48 \/ 50 80 60 $$ WAZ509-060000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 54 42 53 \/ 60 80 80 Tacoma 53 42 52 \/ 70 80 80 $$ WAZ556-060000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 53 43 51 \/ 50 80 70 $$ WAZ555-060000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light, Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 50 41 50 \/ 60 90 60 Enumclaw 51 39 50 \/ 50 80 70 North Bend 50 39 50 \/ 50 80 60 $$ WAZ503-060000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 50 43 50 \/ 60 80 70 Sumas 48 41 48 \/ 70 90 70 $$ WAZ506-060000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 51 44 51 \/ 60 80 70 Mount Vernon 53 44 51 \/ 50 80 60 $$ WAZ001-060000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 50 42 49 \/ 60 70 70 Eastsound 48 43 48 \/ 70 80 80 $$ WAZ510-060000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 50 mph. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 52 44 51 \/ 60 80 70 Port Townsend 50 42 49 \/ 60 70 70 $$ WAZ511-060000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. North part, gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph north part. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 48 41 48 \/ 80 90 90 $$ WAZ504-060000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 51 42 52 \/ 70 90 80 Olympia 51 41 51 \/ 70 90 80 $$ WAZ512-060000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light, Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ WAZ514-060000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 50 40 50 \/ 80 80 80 Sequim 50 39 50 \/ 70 60 80 $$ WAZ515-060000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain until early morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 47 44 47 \/ 90 100 100 $$ WAZ517-060000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Windy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 51 46 52 \/ 90 90 100 $$ WAZ516-060000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Windy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 52 44 51 \/ 90 100 100 $$ WAZ513-060000- Olympics- 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely early in the afternoon. Rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 9 inches. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 35 29 33 \/ 80 90 80 $$ WAZ567-060000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. A chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 36 32 36 \/ 60 80 50 $$ WAZ568-060000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 34 28 35 \/ 50 70 50 Stevens Pass 30 26 32 \/ 50 70 40 $$ WAZ569-060000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 416 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather