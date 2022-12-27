WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 26, 2022

673 FPUS56 KSEW 271140

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-280000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Showers. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 51 40 45 / 100 90 60

$$

WAZ559-280000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 20 to 40 mph with gusts to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Showers. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 38 44 / 100 90 60

$$

WAZ507-280000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 51 40 45 / 100 90 50

Everett 49 39 43 / 100 90 50

$$

WAZ509-280000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 20 to

40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 40 46 / 100 90 70

Tacoma 53 39 46 / 100 90 60

$$

WAZ556-280000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to south 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 40 45 / 100 90 60

$$

WAZ555-280000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph increasing to south 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 50 39 43 / 100 100 80

Enumclaw 50 37 42 / 100 90 70

North Bend 49 37 44 / 100 100 70

$$

WAZ503-280000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

20 to 35 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

South wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 50 40 44 / 100 90 60

Sumas 48 38 42 / 100 100 70

$$

WAZ506-280000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts

to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 41 46 / 100 90 50

Mount Vernon 51 39 44 / 100 90 60

$$

WAZ001-280000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 39 46 / 100 90 40

Eastsound 49 41 44 / 100 90 50

$$

WAZ510-280000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming south 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 40 46 / 90 90 50

Port Townsend 51 38 45 / 100 90 40

$$

WAZ511-280000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North part, south wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. South part, southwest wind 20 to 40 mph with

gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 50 37 45 / 100 90 60

$$

WAZ504-280000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 53 38 46 / 100 100 70

Olympia 52 38 46 / 100 90 70

$$

WAZ512-280000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 40 mph with gusts to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind around 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ514-280000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind

around 40 mph decreasing to 20 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts to

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 51 38 47 / 100 90 50

Sequim 51 36 46 / 100 90 50

$$

WAZ515-280000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind around 40 mph decreasing to 20 to 35 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 49 39 44 / 100 90 60

$$

WAZ517-280000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Strong winds. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing

to west 30 to 50 mph with gusts to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind

25 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 53 43 48 / 100 100 60

$$

WAZ516-280000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing

to west 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 20 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 39 47 / 100 90 50

$$

WAZ513-280000-

Olympics-

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to

5 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 3 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 4 to 9 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 35 25 29 / 100 90 60

$$

WAZ567-280000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 8 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation around 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to

17 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing

to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 38 29 31 / 100 100 80

$$

WAZ568-280000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid 30s. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Snow accumulation of 8 to

11 inches. Southwest wind in the passes around 20 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 12 to

22 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the

passes 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 30. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 36 28 31 / 100 90 60

Stevens Pass 34 27 29 / 100 90 60

$$

WAZ569-280000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 7 to 14 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely

late in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 15 to

30 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

$$

