Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-170000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the late

morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. Light wind

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

near 40. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 41 29 40 / 20

WAZ559-170000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning.

A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet. Highs near 40. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 41 28 38 / 20

WAZ507-170000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow late

in the morning. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 42 31 39 / 30

Everett 40 29 38 / 30

WAZ509-170000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 40.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. A slight chance of snow early in the afternoon. Highs

near 40. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. Southwest

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 41 26 42 / 20

Tacoma 39 25 41 / 20

WAZ556-170000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain and snow

late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming northwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 42 29 40 / 20

WAZ555-170000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the late

morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. A chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near

30.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 48 27 40 / 30

Enumclaw 43 27 40 / 20

North Bend 47 28 41 / 20

WAZ503-170000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

300 feet. Lows in the 20s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 14 to

18.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near sea level in the evening. Lows 19 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 41 29 39 / 40

Sumas 42 27 37 / 60

WAZ506-170000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the 30s. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to

23.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near

30.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 42 31 41 / 30

Mount Vernon 42 27 39 / 30

WAZ001-170000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level. Highs in the 30s. North wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

northeast 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to

23.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs near

30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 43 32 42 / 30

Eastsound 40 33 39 / 40

WAZ510-170000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight.

Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 42 29 41 / 30

Port Townsend 43 29 40 / 20

WAZ511-170000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph north part, light wind south

part.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 41 26 41 / 20

WAZ504-170000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs near 40. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

200 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 40 25 41 / 20

Olympia 41 24 41 / 20

WAZ512-170000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WAZ514-170000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow early

in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level. Highs in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 44 30 43 / 20

Sequim 44 28 42 / 20

WAZ515-170000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 40. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level. Highs in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing

to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 43 34 43 / 20

WAZ517-170000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near sea level. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 44 32 45 / 30

WAZ516-170000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 45 30 45 / 20

WAZ513-170000-

Olympics-

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely

after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 6500 feet

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 36 24 27 / 10

WAZ567-170000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet decreasing

to 2500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 36 22 25 / 40

WAZ568-170000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to

7000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet decreasing

to 3500 feet after midnight. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow

level near 1000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely

after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 34 19 28 / 10

Stevens Pass 33 18 25 / 10

WAZ569-170000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to

8000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet decreasing

to 5500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the late

morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of rain and snow

late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow

accumulation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

200 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely

after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

