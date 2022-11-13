WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022

298 FPUS56 KSEW 130750

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

WAZ558-131200-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 34 47 33 49 /

$$

WAZ559-131200-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 33 46 33 48 /

$$

WAZ507-131200-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 36 46 36 47 /

Everett 34 45 33 47 /

$$

WAZ509-131200-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 31 48 30 50 /

Tacoma 31 46 30 48 /

$$

WAZ556-131200-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 34 47 32 50 /

$$

WAZ555-131200-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 31 49 32 53 /

Enumclaw 30 47 29 51 /

North Bend 29 49 30 53 /

$$

WAZ503-131200-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 31 47 30 49 /

Sumas 30 48 30 52 /

$$

WAZ506-131200-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 36 48 36 48 /

Mount Vernon 33 47 32 49 /

$$

WAZ001-131200-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 35 49 35 49 /

Eastsound 37 45 37 45 /

$$

WAZ510-131200-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows

in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 35 47 34 47 /

Port Townsend 33 47 35 47 /

$$

WAZ511-131200-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

late in the morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 30 47 31 50 /

$$

WAZ504-131200-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 30 47 28 49 /

Olympia 29 47 30 49 /

$$

WAZ512-131200-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ514-131200-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 35 48 34 49 /

Sequim 33 48 32 49 /

$$

WAZ515-131200-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 37 47 38 49 /

$$

WAZ517-131200-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 36 49 36 51 /

$$

WAZ516-131200-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 34 51 32 53 /

$$

WAZ513-131200-

Olympics-

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 25 33 28 39 /

$$

WAZ567-131200-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to

8000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 26 36 29 41 /

$$

WAZ568-131200-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. Light wind in the

passes.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to

7500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet. East

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 21 40 23 41 /

Stevens Pass 21 36 23 35 /

$$

WAZ569-131200-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

1150 PM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to

7500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

$$

