Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing

to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 53 47 58 / 30 70 50

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight, Gusts to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 52 44 55 / 30 70 60

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 52 47 57 / 40 70 70

Everett 51 47 56 / 40 80 70

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 54 46 59 / 30 70 40

Tacoma 53 45 58 / 30 70 40

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near

60. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 52 48 59 / 30 70 60

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 50 41 56 / 40 90 70

Enumclaw 50 40 57 / 30 70 40

North Bend 52 40 59 / 30 80 50

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then rain likely

late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind

20 to 40 mph. Gusts to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 52 44 57 / 60 90 90

Sumas 51 41 55 / 60 100 90

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain early in the afternoon. Cloudy with rain likely late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 20 to

35 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 55 45 60 / 70 70 80

Mount Vernon 52 44 57 / 60 80 80

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of

rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon, Gusts

to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 58 43 62 / 70 70 90

Eastsound 53 46 56 / 70 80 90

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in

the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 44 57 / 60 70 80

Port Townsend 55 41 59 / 50 70 80

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 42 57 / 40 80 70

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 54 41 59 / 40 60 30

Olympia 54 42 59 / 40 70 50

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind

around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain

late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight, Gusts to 35 mph

decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 42 59 / 50 80 90

Sequim 56 40 62 / 50 60 80

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain at times in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 52 46 56 / 80 90 100

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to

35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 54 49 55 / 50 90 80

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain early in the afternoon. Cloudy with rain at times late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to

15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 40 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with rain in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 56 45 59 / 90 90 100

Olympics-

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain and snow early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 36 34 42 / 50 70 90

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. A chance

of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to

5000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening,

then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 35 31 38 / 50 100 90

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Rain. Snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. West wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Southwest wind

in the passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening,

then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 39 32 46 / 40 70 30

Stevens Pass 34 31 41 / 30 80 40

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance

of rain through the day. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. A chance of

rain after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening,

then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet

decreasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening,

then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

