WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

_____

239 FPUS56 KSEW 251006

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Friday, Friday night, and

Saturday.

WAZ558-252300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West wind around

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 61 75 59 72 / 20 20

$$

WAZ559-252300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 59 75 56 72 / 10 20 10

$$

WAZ507-252300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming west

with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 62 73 59 71 / 30 20

Everett 61 74 59 70 / 30 20

$$

WAZ509-252300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 61 77 59 72 / 20 10

Tacoma 61 76 59 72 / 20 10

$$

WAZ556-252300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming south

with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 63 75 60 72 / 30 20

$$

WAZ555-252300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 70. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 63 77 59 70 / 10 30 20

Enumclaw 60 76 56 69 / 30 20

North Bend 61 80 56 73 / 20 20

$$

WAZ503-252300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 74 59 72 / 20 20

Sumas 61 78 58 73 / 10 20 20

$$

WAZ506-252300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 58 75 57 72 / 30 20

Mount Vernon 60 76 57 73 / 30 20

$$

WAZ001-252300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 55 76 54 74 / 10 30 20

Eastsound 60 73 59 70 / 30 20

$$

WAZ510-252300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 57 70 56 68 / 20 20

Port Townsend 55 72 53 70 / 20 20

$$

WAZ511-252300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 58 76 55 74 / 10 20 10

$$

WAZ504-252300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 59 76 56 74 / 10 10

Olympia 58 75 55 74 / 20 10

$$

WAZ512-252300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

WAZ514-252300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 58 71 54 69 / 10 10

Sequim 57 73 54 71 / 20 10

$$

WAZ515-252300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 57 65 54 64 / 10

$$

WAZ517-252300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 60 66 58 65 / 10 10

$$

WAZ516-252300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 56 69 54 70 / 10

$$

WAZ513-252300-

Olympics-

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Freezing level near

11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 58 64 48 58 / 10 10

$$

WAZ567-252300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. A chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Freezing level near

11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Freezing level

near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 59 66 50 56 / 10 30 30

$$

WAZ568-252300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms early

in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms early. Snow

level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower

80s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable, Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower 70s. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 10000 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures around 60. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near

10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Freezing level near

11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Freezing level

near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 56 72 49 61 / 10 20 20

Stevens Pass 57 70 50 59 / 20 20 20

$$

WAZ569-252300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

305 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Freezing level near

11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Freezing level

near 12500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather