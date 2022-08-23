WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 22, 2022

592 FPUS56 KSEW 231019

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-232300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 82 62 87 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ559-232300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 82 59 87 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-232300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind around

10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 77 61 81 / 0 0 10

Everett 77 60 82 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ509-232300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming north

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 83 61 88 / 0 0 10

Tacoma 82 61 88 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ556-232300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 81 62 87 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ555-232300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 83 62 89 / 10 10 20

Enumclaw 81 59 87 / 0 0 10

North Bend 85 60 92 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ503-232300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 78 59 83 / 0 0 10

Sumas 84 60 91 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ506-232300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 77 58 81 / 0 0 10

Mount Vernon 80 59 84 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ001-232300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 79 56 82 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 74 61 77 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ510-232300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 70 55 74 / 0 0 10

Port Townsend 74 56 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-232300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 85 57 91 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-232300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s.

Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 84 58 90 / 0 0 0

Olympia 84 56 90 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-232300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. West wind around

10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ514-232300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 75 58 80 / 0 0 0

Sequim 77 58 83 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-232300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming variable

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 69 57 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-232300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 70 59 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-232300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 74 55 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-232300-

Olympics-

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 68 57 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-232300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 73 59 77 / 20 20 20

$$

WAZ568-232300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. North wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Snow level near 12000 feet. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 78 56 83 / 10 10 20

Stevens Pass 76 58 79 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ569-232300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

318 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

$$

