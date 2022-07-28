WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 27, 2022 _____ 679 FPUS56 KSEW 281245 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. WAZ558-282300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 92 66 93 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ559-282300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Clear then becoming partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 92 64 93 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ507-282300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light, then becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 83 63 85 \/ 0 0 0 Everett 84 63 86 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ509-282300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Clear then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 94 66 96 \/ 0 0 0 Tacoma 94 64 95 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ556-282300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light, then becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 93 66 93 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ555-282300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 95 68 96 \/ 0 0 0 Enumclaw 94 66 95 \/ 0 0 0 North Bend 96 67 98 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ503-282300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 82 63 84 \/ 0 0 0 Sumas 92 66 93 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ506-282300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 79 59 80 \/ 0 0 0 Mount Vernon 86 62 87 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ001-282300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 80 56 80 \/ 0 0 0 Eastsound 77 61 78 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ510-282300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning, then becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 73 57 74 \/ 0 0 0 Port Townsend 77 57 78 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ511-282300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Clear then becoming partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 92 62 95 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ504-282300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 93 62 96 \/ 0 0 0 Olympia 94 60 96 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ512-282300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light, then becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ WAZ514-282300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 78 60 79 \/ 0 0 0 Sequim 82 61 83 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ515-282300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 72 58 73 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ517-282300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light, then becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 71 58 72 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ516-282300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light, then becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 75 56 74 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ513-282300- Olympics- 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 11000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 80 64 78 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ567-282300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 11500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 9500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 81 63 82 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ568-282300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 90. Light wind in the passes becoming north to 10 mph in the morning, then becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 90. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet. North wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 11500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near 10500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 9500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 90 63 91 \/ 0 0 0 Stevens Pass 88 64 88 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ569-282300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 544 AM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 12000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. $$