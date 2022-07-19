WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 18, 2022

_____

176 FPUS56 KSEW 190931

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-192300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 79 57 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-192300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 78 55 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-192300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 72 56 75 / 0 0 0

Everett 74 54 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-192300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 81 57 83 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 81 56 83 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-192300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming west

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 80 58 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-192300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 82 58 83 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 81 56 82 / 0 0 0

North Bend 83 56 85 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-192300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 74 55 74 / 0 0 0

Sumas 79 56 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-192300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 72 54 72 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 76 54 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-192300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 71 51 71 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 69 55 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-192300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 67 52 68 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 68 52 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-192300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 83 54 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-192300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 82 54 82 / 0 0 0

Olympia 83 52 83 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-192300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

WAZ514-192300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 69 54 71 / 0 0 0

Sequim 72 53 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-192300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 67 52 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-192300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West

wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 71 55 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-192300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 69 52 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-192300-

Olympics-

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 63 49 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-192300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 66 48 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-192300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind in the

passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 76 51 77 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 74 50 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-192300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather