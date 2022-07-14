WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ 341 FPUS56 KSEW 141009 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. WAZ558-142300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows near 60. West wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 78 55 77 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ559-142300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 78 53 74 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ507-142300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 73 55 74 \/ 0 0 10 Everett 74 55 75 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ509-142300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 80 55 79 \/ 0 0 0 Tacoma 79 53 77 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ556-142300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows near 60. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 79 56 78 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ555-142300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 80 56 80 \/ 0 0 0 Enumclaw 78 53 78 \/ 0 0 0 North Bend 81 55 80 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ503-142300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 72 56 73 \/ 0 0 10 Sumas 78 57 77 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ506-142300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 71 54 72 \/ 0 0 10 Mount Vernon 75 55 76 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ001-142300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 71 53 70 \/ 0 0 20 Eastsound 69 56 69 \/ 0 0 20 $$ WAZ510-142300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 67 53 69 \/ 0 0 10 Port Townsend 68 53 70 \/ 0 0 20 $$ WAZ511-142300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 79 52 75 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ504-142300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 78 51 77 \/ 0 0 0 Olympia 79 50 77 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ512-142300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ WAZ514-142300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70. Wind variable to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 69 54 69 \/ 0 10 20 Sequim 70 53 71 \/ 0 0 20 $$ WAZ515-142300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 65 53 65 \/ 0 10 60 $$ WAZ517-142300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 67 56 67 \/ 0 0 20 $$ WAZ516-142300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 68 53 67 \/ 0 10 60 $$ WAZ513-142300- Olympics- 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 8500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 60 47 57 \/ 0 10 20 $$ WAZ567-142300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers, snow showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 9000 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 65 48 63 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ568-142300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet. Freezing level near 13500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Snow level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 9500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 74 47 72 \/ 0 0 0 Stevens Pass 71 47 69 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ569-142300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 308 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Snow level near 9500 feet. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. $$