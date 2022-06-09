WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ 994 FPUS56 KSEW 091040 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. WAZ558-092300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 62 56 67 \/ 90 100 70 $$ WAZ559-092300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 60 54 66 \/ 100 90 70 $$ WAZ507-092300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 61 56 66 \/ 90 90 60 Everett 60 55 66 \/ 90 90 60 $$ WAZ509-092300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 65 58 69 \/ 90 100 70 Tacoma 63 56 68 \/ 90 100 70 $$ WAZ556-092300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 63 57 68 \/ 90 100 70 $$ WAZ555-092300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 66 58 70 \/ 100 100 70 Enumclaw 65 56 68 \/ 90 100 70 North Bend 67 57 70 \/ 90 100 70 $$ WAZ503-092300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 63 55 67 \/ 100 90 60 Sumas 64 56 69 \/ 100 100 60 $$ WAZ506-092300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 62 54 66 \/ 100 80 50 Mount Vernon 64 57 69 \/ 100 100 60 $$ WAZ001-092300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 60 50 65 \/ 100 80 40 Eastsound 59 53 62 \/ 100 80 40 $$ WAZ510-092300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 61 53 65 \/ 90 80 50 Port Townsend 60 51 64 \/ 90 80 50 $$ WAZ511-092300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. North part, gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 60 53 66 \/ 100 100 70 $$ WAZ504-092300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog early in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 64 57 67 \/ 80 100 70 Olympia 63 55 67 \/ 90 100 70 $$ WAZ512-092300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 60. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Areas of fog. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog through the day. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ WAZ514-092300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain late in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog late in the evening. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 59 51 64 \/ 100 80 50 Sequim 60 51 65 \/ 100 70 50 $$ WAZ515-092300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain in the evening. A chance of rain late in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 57 51 61 \/ 100 90 50 $$ WAZ517-092300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Areas of fog. Rain in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight, then a slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog through the day. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 59 55 62 \/ 100 100 60 $$ WAZ516-092300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Rain in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog through the day. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 59 52 62 \/ 100 90 60 $$ WAZ513-092300- Olympics- 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .FRIDAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Patchy dense fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 44 41 49 \/ 100 90 50 $$ WAZ567-092300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely late in the morning. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet increasing to 10500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog. Rain and snow in the evening. Rain and snow likely after midnight, then a chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. .FRIDAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 48 44 52 \/ 100 100 50 $$ WAZ568-092300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet increasing to 11500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain until early morning. Snow after midnight, then a chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 58 47 58 \/ 90 100 60 Stevens Pass 53 45 55 \/ 90 100 50 $$ WAZ569-092300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 340 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow until early morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Snow level near 11000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of 
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet 
increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. 

$$