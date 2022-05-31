WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 30, 2022

_____

813 FPUS56 KSEW 311032

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-312300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 69 53 73 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ559-312300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 69 51 71 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ507-312300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 64 53 68 / 10 10 0

Everett 65 51 70 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ509-312300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 72 51 75 / 10 10 20

Tacoma 70 51 73 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ556-312300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs near 70. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 70 53 74 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ555-312300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 73 54 77 / 30 20 40

Enumclaw 70 51 73 / 20 10 40

North Bend 74 52 77 / 20 20 30

$$

WAZ503-312300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 66 51 70 / 10 10 0

Sumas 71 53 75 / 30 20 20

$$

WAZ506-312300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 64 51 66 / 10 10 0

Mount Vernon 68 51 72 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ001-312300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 62 49 64 / 10 10 0

Eastsound 58 50 61 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ510-312300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 61 49 63 / 10 10 0

Port Townsend 60 49 63 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ511-312300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 72 50 73 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ504-312300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 72 51 73 / 10 10 20

Olympia 72 50 73 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ512-312300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ514-312300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 62 50 64 / 10 10 10

Sequim 64 51 66 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ515-312300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 60 49 62 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ517-312300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 52 64 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ516-312300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 63 48 63 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ513-312300-

Olympics-

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 48 42 51 / 20 20 50

$$

WAZ567-312300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 55 43 59 / 40 50 40

$$

WAZ568-312300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. East wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind in the passes around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet. East wind in the passes to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 62 43 64 / 30 20 30

Stevens Pass 57 41 58 / 40 30 40

$$

WAZ569-312300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

331 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

$$

_____

