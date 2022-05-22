WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 21, 2022 _____ 504 FPUS56 KSEW 221021 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. WAZ558-222300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 70 51 63 \/ 0 10 20 $$ WAZ559-222300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 69 48 62 \/ 0 10 20 $$ WAZ507-222300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 68 51 61 \/ 0 10 20 Everett 68 49 60 \/ 0 10 30 $$ WAZ509-222300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 72 52 65 \/ 0 10 20 Tacoma 71 50 64 \/ 0 10 20 $$ WAZ556-222300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 72 52 63 \/ 0 10 20 $$ WAZ555-222300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Highs near 70. West wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 72 51 63 \/ 0 20 20 Enumclaw 69 49 61 \/ 0 10 20 North Bend 72 51 63 \/ 0 20 20 $$ WAZ503-222300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 66 50 61 \/ 0 10 20 Sumas 70 51 62 \/ 0 10 30 $$ WAZ506-222300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 63 50 60 \/ 0 10 20 Mount Vernon 68 51 61 \/ 0 10 20 $$ WAZ001-222300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 63 47 60 \/ 0 10 20 Eastsound 60 48 57 \/ 0 10 20 $$ WAZ510-222300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 63 49 59 \/ 0 10 20 Port Townsend 62 48 58 \/ 0 10 20 $$ WAZ511-222300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 70 48 64 \/ 0 10 20 $$ WAZ504-222300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 71 49 64 \/ 0 10 10 Olympia 71 47 64 \/ 0 10 20 $$ WAZ512-222300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ514-222300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 62 47 59 \/ 0 10 10 Sequim 64 48 60 \/ 0 10 10 $$ WAZ515-222300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 60 47 56 \/ 0 10 10 $$ WAZ517-222300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 62 51 59 \/ 0 10 10 $$ WAZ516-222300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 60 46 57 \/ 10 20 10 $$ WAZ513-222300- Olympics- 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 47 35 42 \/ 0 10 10 $$ WAZ567-222300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 6000 feet. No snow accumulation. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 5500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 52 38 43 \/ 0 10 30 $$ WAZ568-222300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 60 40 51 \/ 0 10 20 Stevens Pass 55 39 47 \/ 10 10 20 $$ WAZ569-222300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 320 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. 