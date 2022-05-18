WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

_____

591 FPUS56 KSEW 181004

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-182300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 20 to

30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 57 43 58 / 90 40 50

$$

WAZ559-182300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph with gusts to

20 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 57 39 57 / 90 30 50

$$

WAZ507-182300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 58 43 56 / 90 50 40

Everett 57 42 56 / 90 60 50

$$

WAZ509-182300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 58 42 59 / 100 50 60

Tacoma 56 42 58 / 100 50 60

$$

WAZ556-182300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 58 43 58 / 90 50 50

$$

WAZ555-182300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 57 39 57 / 100 90 60

Enumclaw 55 39 55 / 100 70 70

North Bend 58 39 58 / 100 70 60

$$

WAZ503-182300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 56 44 57 / 90 50 30

Sumas 55 43 58 / 90 60 40

$$

WAZ506-182300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind

25 to 40 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph with gusts to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 56 45 56 / 80 50 30

Mount Vernon 58 43 58 / 90 60 40

$$

WAZ001-182300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 25 to

40 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 57 44 57 / 80 40 20

Eastsound 53 45 54 / 80 40 20

$$

WAZ510-182300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain at times in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

25 to 40 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 58 46 56 / 80 50 30

Port Townsend 58 44 55 / 80 40 30

$$

WAZ511-182300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph with gusts to

20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 56 40 59 / 90 40 40

$$

WAZ504-182300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind around 10 mph with gusts

to 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 57 41 58 / 90 50 60

Olympia 57 41 59 / 100 50 50

$$

WAZ512-182300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

$$

WAZ514-182300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40. West wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 57 42 55 / 90 40 30

Sequim 59 41 56 / 80 40 30

$$

WAZ515-182300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight, Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 52 42 54 / 90 70 50

$$

WAZ517-182300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 44 56 / 90 50 60

$$

WAZ516-182300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 53 43 55 / 80 70 50

$$

WAZ513-182300-

Olympics-

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 36 28 38 / 80 50 50

$$

WAZ567-182300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 3 to

8 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation 4 to 11 inches.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 4500 feet in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 37 28 37 / 100 80 60

$$

WAZ568-182300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to

20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. West wind in

the passes 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation 2 to 10 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40.

West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Freezing level near 4000 feet in the morning.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 44 32 43 / 90 60 60

Stevens Pass 39 27 38 / 90 70 60

$$

WAZ569-182300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

303 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 7 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather