WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 29, 2022 _____ 980 FPUS56 KSEW 301008 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WAZ558-302300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 58 45 62 \/ 90 10 0 $$ WAZ559-302300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 59 42 61 \/ 80 10 0 $$ WAZ507-302300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 58 45 61 \/ 90 10 0 Everett 57 44 61 \/ 90 10 0 $$ WAZ509-302300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 59 44 65 \/ 90 20 0 Tacoma 58 42 63 \/ 90 20 0 $$ WAZ556-302300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 59 46 63 \/ 90 10 0 $$ WAZ555-302300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 59 46 65 \/ 90 20 0 Enumclaw 56 43 62 \/ 90 20 0 North Bend 59 44 64 \/ 90 20 0 $$ WAZ503-302300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 59 43 60 \/ 80 10 0 Sumas 60 44 62 \/ 80 10 0 $$ WAZ506-302300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 57 45 59 \/ 70 10 0 Mount Vernon 59 44 62 \/ 80 10 0 $$ WAZ001-302300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 56 41 57 \/ 70 10 0 Eastsound 53 43 54 \/ 70 10 0 $$ WAZ510-302300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 57 44 59 \/ 70 10 0 Port Townsend 55 42 58 \/ 70 10 0 $$ WAZ511-302300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain until late afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 58 40 62 \/ 80 10 0 $$ WAZ504-302300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 58 41 63 \/ 80 20 0 Olympia 59 39 63 \/ 80 20 0 $$ WAZ512-302300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ WAZ514-302300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 55 42 56 \/ 60 10 0 Sequim 56 41 58 \/ 70 10 0 $$ WAZ515-302300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 54 42 55 \/ 60 10 10 $$ WAZ517-302300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 56 45 57 \/ 70 10 0 $$ WAZ516-302300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 56 41 55 \/ 40 0 10 $$ WAZ513-302300- Olympics- 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A chance of snow through the day. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 37 30 42 \/ 60 10 0 $$ WAZ567-302300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 42 34 45 \/ 70 20 0 $$ WAZ568-302300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of snow late in the evening. A slight chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Snow level near 5000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 45 36 53 \/ 90 20 0 Stevens Pass 41 34 49 \/ 100 30 0 $$ WAZ569-302300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 307 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the late evening and early morning. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

$$

_____