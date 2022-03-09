WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY..., Wednesday, Wednesday night,

and Thursday.

WAZ558-091200-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 36 46 29 47 / 70 0 0 0

WAZ559-091200-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 35 45 28 47 / 60 0 0 0

WAZ507-091200-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 37 45 30 47 / 70 0 0 0

Everett 35 45 28 45 / 70 0 0 0

WAZ509-091200-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 36 47 27 49 / 70 0 0 0

Tacoma 35 45 26 48 / 70 0 0 0

WAZ556-091200-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 36 46 29 48 / 70 0 0 0

WAZ555-091200-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 34 46 27 47 / 90 0 0 0

Enumclaw 34 44 25 46 / 80 0 0 0

North Bend 35 45 27 47 / 90 0 0 0

WAZ503-091200-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 34 45 29 45 / 50 0 0 0

Sumas 34 44 27 45 / 40 0 0 0

WAZ506-091200-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 20 to

30 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in

the morning. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 37 45 32 45 / 70 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 35 47 29 47 / 70 0 0 0

WAZ001-091200-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 35 44 32 46 / 60 0 0 0

Eastsound 37 43 33 43 / 50 0 0 0

WAZ510-091200-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the 30s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 36 47 30 47 / 60 0 0 0

Port Townsend 37 44 32 46 / 50 0 0 0

WAZ511-091200-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 34 46 26 48 / 50 0 0 0

WAZ504-091200-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 36 48 26 50 / 60 0 0 0

Olympia 35 47 25 50 / 60 0 0 0

WAZ512-091200-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast

wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

WAZ514-091200-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 35 44 28 46 / 50 0 0 0

Sequim 34 43 28 47 / 50 0 0 0

WAZ515-091200-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 38 44 31 47 / 30 0 0 0

WAZ517-091200-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 40 49 31 49 / 60 0 0 0

WAZ516-091200-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 35 46 27 47 / 30 0 0 0

WAZ513-091200-

Olympics-

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet

increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 21 23 15 32 / 60 0 0 0

WAZ567-091200-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing

to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 400 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may

be heavy at times.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 21 27 15 31 / 50 0 0 0

WAZ568-091200-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet

increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may

be heavy at times after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 24 30 14 34 / 80 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 21 26 12 30 / 80 0 0 0

WAZ569-091200-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. A slight

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet

increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

