Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-040000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 44 37 44 / 10 60 100

WAZ559-040000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 43 35 42 / 10 70 90

WAZ507-040000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the

30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 43 37 43 / 10 70 90

Everett 42 36 42 / 10 70 90

WAZ509-040000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy frost in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 45 36 44 / 10 50 90

Tacoma 44 36 43 / 10 60 90

WAZ556-040000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain at times. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy frost in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 44 37 44 / 10 70 90

WAZ555-040000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain at times. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows near 30. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy frost in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 37 44 / 10 70 100

Enumclaw 43 35 43 / 10 50 100

North Bend 45 36 44 / 10 60 100

WAZ503-040000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. No

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs

near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 43 35 43 / 0 70 80

Sumas 43 34 41 / 0 60 90

WAZ506-040000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 44 36 44 / 0 70 80

Mount Vernon 45 36 43 / 10 70 90

WAZ001-040000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 44 34 45 / 10 70 80

Eastsound 43 35 42 / 10 70 80

WAZ510-040000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 46 36 46 / 0 70 90

Port Townsend 44 36 43 / 0 70 90

WAZ511-040000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows

in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy frost in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 44 35 43 / 10 70 90

WAZ504-040000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog and patchy frost in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 44 36 45 / 10 40 90

Olympia 44 35 44 / 10 50 90

WAZ512-040000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain at times in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows near 30. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog and patchy frost in the

morning. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

WAZ514-040000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows

in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 43 34 43 / 10 70 90

Sequim 43 34 43 / 10 70 90

WAZ515-040000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 44 35 43 / 10 70 80

WAZ517-040000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain at times in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 46 38 46 / 10 60 90

WAZ516-040000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in

the 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 46 34 45 / 10 70 90

WAZ513-040000-

Olympics-

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 3 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet decreasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 28 23 25 / 10 70 70

WAZ567-040000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to

7 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 400 feet. Freezing level near

500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing

to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near sea level.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 200 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 31 25 27 / 0 70 90

WAZ568-040000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. East wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Freezing level near 5000 feet in

the evening. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to

9 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Southwest wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet. Northwest wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind in the

passes to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Rain may

be heavy at times in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 37 29 33 / 10 50 90

Stevens Pass 32 25 28 / 10 60 90

WAZ569-040000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

345 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening. Freezing level

near 1500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing

to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

