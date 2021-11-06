WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 5, 2021

436 FPUS56 KSEW 061026

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-062300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely late in

the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early

morning. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 41 47 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ559-062300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Rain likely late

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 39 45 / 100 80 100

$$

WAZ507-062300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in

the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 48 41 47 / 90 80 90

Everett 47 40 46 / 100 80 90

$$

WAZ509-062300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely late in

the morning. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 41 48 / 90 90 100

Tacoma 48 40 47 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ556-062300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely late in

the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 50 42 48 / 100 80 90

$$

WAZ555-062300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times early in

the afternoon. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A chance of

rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 50 39 47 / 100 90 100

Enumclaw 49 38 46 / 90 90 100

North Bend 51 38 48 / 90 90 100

$$

WAZ503-062300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 40 48 / 90 90 90

Sumas 47 39 46 / 90 90 100

$$

WAZ506-062300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 50 41 49 / 90 80 90

Mount Vernon 50 41 49 / 90 90 90

$$

WAZ001-062300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 39 51 / 100 80 90

Eastsound 49 41 48 / 100 80 90

$$

WAZ510-062300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 51 42 50 / 90 80 90

Port Townsend 49 39 48 / 90 80 90

$$

WAZ511-062300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms until early morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 46 38 46 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ504-062300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 39 47 / 100 100 100

Olympia 48 38 47 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ512-062300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon.

Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph

becoming east with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ514-062300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 37 47 / 100 80 90

Sequim 49 35 49 / 100 70 90

$$

WAZ515-062300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times

early in the afternoon. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms until early morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 39 47 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ517-062300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Rain showers through the day. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s

to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 50 43 49 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ516-062300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening. A chance

of thunderstorms. Rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 38 49 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ513-062300-

Olympics-

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance

of light freezing rain in the morning, then showers, snow

showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and light freezing rain

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of

3 to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening. Rain showers, a

slight chance of thunderstorms and light freezing rain. Snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 3 inches.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. A chance of light freezing rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 4 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 9 to

12 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and light freezing rain. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet

increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 29 25 29 / 90 70 80

$$

WAZ567-062300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing

rain in the morning, then rain, snow and a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening. A slight chance of light

freezing rain. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 7 to 12 inches.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Rain and snow through the day. A slight chance of light freezing

rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Total

snow accumulation 16 to 31 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow, a slight chance of thunderstorms

and light freezing rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet

increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 30 27 29 / 90 90 100

$$

WAZ568-062300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain and a slight chance of

light freezing rain through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 30s. South wind in the passes around

10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming southwest with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening. A slight chance of light

freezing rain. Rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Southwest

wind in the passes to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain and a slight chance of

light freezing rain through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Total

snow accumulation 4 to 8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing

rain in the evening, then rain, snow likely and a slight chance

of light freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Gusts to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s.

Light wind in the passes becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet

increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 38 28 36 / 90 80 90

Stevens Pass 33 26 31 / 90 80 90

$$

WAZ569-062300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

325 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms and light freezing rain through the day. Rain

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms and light freezing rain. Rain showers and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 9 inches.

.SUNDAY...Showers, snow, a slight chance of thunderstorms and

light freezing rain. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 5 to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation 12 to 27 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing

rain in the evening, then rain, snow likely and a slight chance

of light freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet

increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.

$$

