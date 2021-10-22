WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021 _____ 350 FPUS56 KSEW 220959 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. WAZ558-222300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 55 49 59 \/ 80 80 100 $$ WAZ559-222300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 56 47 56 \/ 80 90 100 $$ WAZ507-222300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 54 47 57 \/ 80 80 90 Everett 53 47 56 \/ 90 80 90 $$ WAZ509-222300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 58 49 60 \/ 90 80 100 Tacoma 56 48 59 \/ 90 80 100 $$ WAZ556-222300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 55 49 59 \/ 90 80 100 $$ WAZ555-222300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 55 47 60 \/ 100 80 100 Enumclaw 54 46 59 \/ 90 80 100 North Bend 55 46 59 \/ 90 80 100 $$ WAZ503-222300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. East wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 55 49 58 \/ 80 70 90 Sumas 55 46 57 \/ 90 80 90 $$ WAZ506-222300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 55 47 58 \/ 80 70 90 Mount Vernon 56 49 59 \/ 90 70 90 $$ WAZ001-222300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 55 47 59 \/ 70 70 90 Eastsound 54 48 57 \/ 80 80 90 $$ WAZ510-222300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 55 49 58 \/ 80 70 90 Port Townsend 54 47 58 \/ 70 70 90 $$ WAZ511-222300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph north part, south 15 to 30 mph south part. Gusts to 40 mph north part. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 57 47 59 \/ 90 100 100 $$ WAZ504-222300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times until late afternoon, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 58 47 58 \/ 90 90 100 Olympia 57 47 58 \/ 90 90 100 $$ WAZ512-222300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ WAZ514-222300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog late in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 54 46 57 \/ 70 90 90 Sequim 54 44 61 \/ 70 70 90 $$ WAZ515-222300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Patchy fog late in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 55 47 57 \/ 80 100 90 $$ WAZ517-222300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. East wind 20 to 35 mph becoming southeast 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Windy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 57 50 58 \/ 80 100 90 $$ WAZ516-222300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph increasing to southeast 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Windy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 57 48 58 \/ 80 100 90 $$ WAZ513-222300- Olympics- 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .TONIGHT...Rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. .SATURDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 5500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then showers, snow, a slight chance of thunderstorms and light freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 38 31 39 \/ 60 80 80 $$ WAZ567-222300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain and a chance of light freezing rain through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. .SATURDAY...Rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 40 32 40 \/ 90 70 80 $$ WAZ568-222300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...A chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Rain and snow through the day. A slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain until early morning, then rain and snow likely in the morning. Snow level near 5000 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 46 36 45 \/ 90 60 90 Stevens Pass 40 31 41 \/ 90 40 90 $$ WAZ569-222300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 258 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning. Snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain through the day. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Rain at times after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. .SATURDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather