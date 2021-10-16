WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 15, 2021

_____

126 FPUS56 KSEW 161008

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-162300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 65 52 55 / 10 30 90

$$

WAZ559-162300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. South

wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 62 50 54 / 30 50 90

$$

WAZ507-162300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 62 51 55 / 30 40 90

Everett 63 50 55 / 20 40 90

$$

WAZ509-162300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest

wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 68 51 57 / 10 30 80

Tacoma 66 50 56 / 10 30 90

$$

WAZ556-162300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 67 52 57 / 20 30 80

$$

WAZ555-162300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of rain in the morning. Lows

near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance

of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 67 51 59 / 30 30 80

Enumclaw 66 48 56 / 10 20 80

North Bend 67 49 59 / 10 20 80

$$

WAZ503-162300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 63 50 56 / 80 80 90

Sumas 63 50 56 / 80 80 80

$$

WAZ506-162300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain in the

late evening and early morning. Rain likely in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 63 50 56 / 50 80 90

Mount Vernon 65 52 58 / 50 60 90

$$

WAZ001-162300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 62 48 57 / 60 80 90

Eastsound 60 49 53 / 80 80 90

$$

WAZ510-162300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain likely in the

morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 63 51 56 / 40 60 90

Port Townsend 62 49 55 / 30 60 90

$$

WAZ511-162300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain likely in the

morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 63 50 55 / 20 60 90

$$

WAZ504-162300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. South wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 65 49 56 / 0 50 90

Olympia 65 49 56 / 10 50 90

$$

WAZ512-162300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

WAZ514-162300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 60 47 54 / 50 90 90

Sequim 63 46 55 / 50 80 90

$$

WAZ515-162300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in the

afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely late in

the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable

to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 60 47 54 / 90 90 90

$$

WAZ517-162300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 62 51 56 / 20 90 90

$$

WAZ516-162300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in

the afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely late in

the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 60 47 56 / 90 90 90

$$

WAZ513-162300-

Olympics-

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

up to 2 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 47 36 37 / 50 90 90

$$

WAZ567-162300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening.

A chance of rain. A chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain through the day.

Snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 47 40 42 / 90 50 90

$$

WAZ568-162300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Light

wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

evening. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to

upper 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind in the

passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 57 41 49 / 10 10 70

Stevens Pass 51 39 45 / 20 10 50

$$

WAZ569-162300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

307 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the late evening and early morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 6500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.

Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather