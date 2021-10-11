WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 10, 2021 _____ 772 FPUS56 KSEW 110940 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. WAZ558-112300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 53 36 53 \/ 10 0 20 $$ WAZ559-112300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the morning. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 53 35 51 \/ 0 0 30 $$ WAZ507-112300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 52 38 53 \/ 0 0 20 Everett 52 36 53 \/ 10 0 20 $$ WAZ509-112300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 54 33 55 \/ 0 0 10 Tacoma 54 32 54 \/ 0 0 20 $$ WAZ556-112300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 53 37 54 \/ 10 0 20 $$ WAZ555-112300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 53 34 56 \/ 10 0 10 Enumclaw 51 32 53 \/ 10 0 10 North Bend 54 32 57 \/ 10 0 10 $$ WAZ503-112300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 54 38 55 \/ 0 0 30 Sumas 55 36 54 \/ 0 0 30 $$ WAZ506-112300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 55 39 55 \/ 10 0 40 Mount Vernon 56 37 56 \/ 10 0 20 $$ WAZ001-112300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 56 39 56 \/ 0 0 50 Eastsound 53 41 52 \/ 0 0 50 $$ WAZ510-112300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 54 39 54 \/ 0 0 30 Port Townsend 53 38 54 \/ 0 0 30 $$ WAZ511-112300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning, then areas of frost late in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 56 32 53 \/ 0 0 50 $$ WAZ504-112300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning, then areas of frost late in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 56 33 54 \/ 0 0 20 Olympia 56 32 54 \/ 0 0 30 $$ WAZ512-112300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ WAZ514-112300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 53 38 51 \/ 0 0 60 Sequim 54 36 53 \/ 0 0 40 $$ WAZ515-112300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 54 39 51 \/ 0 10 90 $$ WAZ517-112300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 56 40 53 \/ 0 0 70 $$ WAZ516-112300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 57 38 55 \/ 0 10 90 $$ WAZ513-112300- Olympics- 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 37 28 36 \/ 0 0 50 $$ WAZ567-112300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 38 27 37 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ568-112300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 3500 feet. Freezing level near 4500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 40 24 46 \/ 20 0 10 Stevens Pass 36 24 40 \/ 10 0 0 $$ WAZ569-112300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 3500 feet. Freezing level near 4500 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. $$