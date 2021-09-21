WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021 _____ 236 FPUS56 KSEW 210923 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. WAZ558-212300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 76 55 68 \/ 0 10 30 $$ WAZ559-212300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 75 53 69 \/ 0 10 30 $$ WAZ507-212300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 69 54 65 \/ 0 10 40 Everett 71 54 65 \/ 0 10 40 $$ WAZ509-212300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 77 55 70 \/ 0 10 20 Tacoma 76 54 68 \/ 0 10 30 $$ WAZ556-212300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 77 55 69 \/ 0 10 30 $$ WAZ555-212300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 81 54 68 \/ 0 10 50 Enumclaw 79 53 68 \/ 0 0 30 North Bend 83 53 70 \/ 0 10 30 $$ WAZ503-212300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning, then a slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 72 53 65 \/ 0 20 50 Sumas 76 53 66 \/ 0 20 50 $$ WAZ506-212300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 69 52 66 \/ 0 20 50 Mount Vernon 75 54 68 \/ 0 10 40 $$ WAZ001-212300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy until early morning, then a slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 68 50 68 \/ 0 30 60 Eastsound 65 53 64 \/ 0 30 60 $$ WAZ510-212300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 65 52 64 \/ 0 10 50 Port Townsend 66 51 65 \/ 0 10 40 $$ WAZ511-212300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 77 52 70 \/ 0 10 30 $$ WAZ504-212300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 79 53 70 \/ 0 10 20 Olympia 77 51 70 \/ 0 10 20 $$ WAZ512-212300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. $$ WAZ514-212300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 67 52 64 \/ 0 20 30 Sequim 69 51 66 \/ 0 10 30 $$ WAZ515-212300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 65 51 61 \/ 0 50 50 $$ WAZ517-212300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning, then a slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 74 54 62 \/ 0 10 40 $$ WAZ516-212300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 72 51 64 \/ 0 40 30 $$ WAZ513-212300- Olympics- 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 9000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 62 46 53 \/ 0 20 20 $$ WAZ567-212300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning, then a slight chance of rain in the morning. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. No snow accumulation. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 63 46 49 \/ 0 10 60 $$ WAZ568-212300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. East wind in the passes to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 9000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 70 46 60 \/ 0 0 30 Stevens Pass 63 47 53 \/ 0 0 30 $$ WAZ569-212300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 223 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather