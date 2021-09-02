WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 77 54 78 / 0 0 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 77 52 77 / 0 0 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 73 53 73 / 0 0 0

Everett 73 54 74 / 0 0 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 78 52 79 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 77 50 78 / 0 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 77 53 78 / 0 0 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 77 54 79 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 76 51 77 / 0 0 0

North Bend 78 52 79 / 0 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 75 52 72 / 0 0 0

Sumas 79 52 77 / 0 0 0

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 72 52 70 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 76 51 76 / 0 0 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 74 50 71 / 0 0 10

Eastsound 71 55 68 / 0 0 0

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 68 51 67 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 70 52 68 / 0 0 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 79 50 79 / 0 0 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 80 48 80 / 0 0 0

Olympia 79 48 80 / 0 0 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 70.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 70 52 68 / 0 0 0

Sequim 73 50 71 / 0 0 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 68 49 66 / 0 0 10

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 68 51 68 / 0 0 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 69 49 67 / 0 0 10

Olympics-

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 61 46 61 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 62 45 63 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the late morning and early

afternoon. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Snow level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 68 46 71 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 63 44 67 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Freezing level near

13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Snow level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

