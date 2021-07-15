WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021 _____ 335 FPUS56 KSEW 150958 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. WAZ558-152300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until late afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 71 55 68 \/ 10 10 10 $$ WAZ559-152300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until late afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 71 53 68 \/ 0 10 20 $$ WAZ507-152300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 71 55 68 \/ 10 10 20 Everett 71 55 68 \/ 10 10 20 $$ WAZ509-152300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until late afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 73 56 70 \/ 10 10 10 Tacoma 72 55 69 \/ 10 10 10 $$ WAZ556-152300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until late afternoon. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 73 56 70 \/ 10 10 20 $$ WAZ555-152300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 72 54 70 \/ 10 10 20 Enumclaw 71 52 68 \/ 10 10 10 North Bend 75 53 72 \/ 10 10 20 $$ WAZ503-152300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 69 55 69 \/ 10 10 10 Sumas 73 53 70 \/ 10 10 10 $$ WAZ506-152300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 68 52 70 \/ 10 10 20 Mount Vernon 73 53 72 \/ 10 10 20 $$ WAZ001-152300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 71 49 71 \/ 10 10 20 Eastsound 69 55 69 \/ 10 10 20 $$ WAZ510-152300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 64 52 66 \/ 0 10 20 Port Townsend 67 52 67 \/ 10 10 20 $$ WAZ511-152300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 72 52 68 \/ 10 10 20 $$ WAZ504-152300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 71 54 68 \/ 10 10 20 Olympia 73 51 70 \/ 10 10 10 $$ WAZ512-152300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until late afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. $$ WAZ514-152300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle until late afternoon. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 64 52 64 \/ 0 10 30 Sequim 66 51 65 \/ 10 10 30 $$ WAZ515-152300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 60 51 60 \/ 10 20 40 $$ WAZ517-152300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle until late afternoon, then a slight chance of drizzle late in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 62 55 62 \/ 10 10 30 $$ WAZ516-152300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle until late afternoon, then a slight chance of drizzle late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 63 52 64 \/ 10 20 40 $$ WAZ513-152300- Olympics- 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle until late afternoon, then a slight chance of drizzle late in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 8500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 60 45 54 \/ 0 10 30 $$ WAZ567-152300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle and snow showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of drizzle late in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. No snow accumulation. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 9500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 60 46 54 \/ 0 10 20 $$ WAZ568-152300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle until late afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 9000 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 67 47 63 \/ 10 10 10 Stevens Pass 64 48 59 \/ 0 10 10 $$ WAZ569-152300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 258 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle until late afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 9500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. $$

_____